Patriots' Deatrich Wise: Returns to practice
Wise (concussion) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
Wise was working his way through the concussion protocol and appears to have cleared it. He's expected to be a full go in the Super Bowl against Philadelphia on Sunday.
