Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gets 11 touches in preseason opener

Lewis (hamstring) rushed seven times for 32 yards and hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 23 more in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.

Lewis looks to be over the hamstring injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, as coach Bill Belichick had no reason to trot the running back out for this exhibition if he was anything less than 100 percent healthy. The pass-catching specialist averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry in this one while serving as a check-down option out of the backfield for quarterback jimmy Garoppolo.