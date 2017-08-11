Patriots' Dion Lewis: Gets 11 touches in preseason opener
Lewis (hamstring) rushed seven times for 32 yards and hauled in 4-of-5 targets for 23 more in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.
Lewis looks to be over the hamstring injury he suffered in the Super Bowl, as coach Bill Belichick had no reason to trot the running back out for this exhibition if he was anything less than 100 percent healthy. The pass-catching specialist averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry in this one while serving as a check-down option out of the backfield for quarterback jimmy Garoppolo.
More News
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Good to go in camp•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Looking good at OTAs•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Spotted doing rehab work•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Injures hamstring in Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Scores three TDs in divisional-round win•
-
Patriots' Dion Lewis: Logs 48 rushing yards Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...