Lewis rushed once for four yards and caught both targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Browns.

Lewis started the game with a bang, returning the opening kickoff for 48 yards and setting up a strong opening drive for the Giants. However, he logged just one touch before the fourth quarter, as he was largely left out of the offensive game plan while Wayne Gallman and Alfred Morris combined for 16 carries. With Devonta Freeman (ankle) designated to return from IR as well, Lewis faces long odds to garner meaningful reps in New York's backfield this year.