Jackson finished the 2020 season with 40 tackles and nine interceptions in 16 games.
Jackson, who logged five picks in 2019, continued to display his ball-hawking skills this past season and is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. It's expected that the Patriots will do what's necessary to keep the 25-year-old around, however, with NESN's Zack Cox suggesting that the team will likely place either a first- or second-round tender on the cornerback, who joined New England as a UDFA in 2018.