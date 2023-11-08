Jackson is not expected to travel with the Patriots to Germany for Sunday's game against the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport states that there are questions about Jackson's reliability and a decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye, and return in a better place. The Maryland product has appeared in five games for the Patriots this season, since being acquired from the Chargers on Oct. 4, playing 260 defensive snaps and making 14 tackles with three passes defended.