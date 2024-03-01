The Patriots announced Friday that Jackson (illness) is being released.

Jackson was reacquainted with the Patriots less than a year ago via a trade from the Chargers, but he was scheduled for a cap hit of over $14 million for the 2024 campaign. New England didn't specify that Jackson, who ended the 2023 season on the NFI list, is being cut with an injury designation, which would indicate that he's now healthy. Jackson's quality of play hasn't been the same since recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in 2022, but he still stands to receive real attention on the free agent market.