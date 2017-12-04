Patriots' James White: Logs 28 snaps Sunday

White was on the field for 28 of 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 23-3 win over the Bills, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The report notes that White's snap count has increased (11, 17, 18, 28) in each of the Patriots' past four games, and on Sunday, he got back into the passing game a little more, catching four of six targets for 32 yards, while also carrying five times for 18 yards. Still, Dion Lewis (15 carries) and Rex Burkhead (12 carries, three catches) were featured more preliminarily in the team's Week 13 attack. White's usage going forward figures to hinge on game-flow or in-contest adjustments, which makes him a fantasy dart in PPR formats.