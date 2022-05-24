White (hip) was a limited participant in the Patriots' OTAs, which started Monday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

With White, who is bouncing back from season-ending hip surgery having previously noted that he still has a ways to go in his recovery, it's not surprising that he remains limited at this stage. That said, his presence for the team's OTAs, in any capacity, is a positive sign. In the absence of any setbacks this summer, While will look to reclaim his change-of-pace role in New England's backfield ahead of Week 1.