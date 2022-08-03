At this stage, there's no clear timetable for when White (hip) might return to practice, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

The veteran change-of-pace option, who continues to bounce back from right hip surgery, opened training camp on the Patriots' active/PUP list. Though the team still has some time to evaluate White's progress in the coming weeks, Howe suggests that it's possible the 30-year-old could remain on the PUP list to start the season, and if that ends up occurring, he'd be in line to miss at least four games. In such a scenario, the team would be forced to get creative in terms of filling the ensuing pass-catching void in the backfield, with Pierre Strong and Rhamondre Stevenson among the players who could be candidates to pick up added targets.