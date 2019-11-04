Patriots' James White: Scores rare rushing touchdown
White had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, adding 46 more yards on two receptions (three targets) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
White churned out a rare performance in which he had more of an impact on the ground than through the air. The 27-year-old picked a great time to score his first rushing touchdown of the season, as he was limited to a season-low three targets and two receptions. White popped up on the injury report Friday with a minor toe injury, but he didn't seem to be hampered by the issue. New England suffered its first loss of the season and was playing from behind for most of the contest, which is why its receiving back saw the most touches Sunday. The Patriots had one of the easier schedules over the first half of the season, leaning on its elite defense and ball-control style of offense. Things may change following the upcoming bye week with a slew of high-octane offenses on tap (at Eagles, vs. Cowboys, at Texans, vs. Chiefs). Those types of matchups bode well for James getting more involved in the gameplan.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Early Waivers: Ready for it?
Ronald Jones has been stuck in a time share for most of the season, but the Buccaneers finally...
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...