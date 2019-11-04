Patriots' James White: Scores rare rushing touchdown

White had nine carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, adding 46 more yards on two receptions (three targets) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

White churned out a rare performance in which he had more of an impact on the ground than through the air. The 27-year-old picked a great time to score his first rushing touchdown of the season, as he was limited to a season-low three targets and two receptions. White popped up on the injury report Friday with a minor toe injury, but he didn't seem to be hampered by the issue. New England suffered its first loss of the season and was playing from behind for most of the contest, which is why its receiving back saw the most touches Sunday. The Patriots had one of the easier schedules over the first half of the season, leaning on its elite defense and ball-control style of offense. Things may change following the upcoming bye week with a slew of high-octane offenses on tap (at Eagles, vs. Cowboys, at Texans, vs. Chiefs). Those types of matchups bode well for James getting more involved in the gameplan.