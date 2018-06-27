Patriots' Jordan Matthews: Healthy for minicamp
Matthews (knee) did 11-on-11 work at mandatory minicamp June 5-7, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
Looking to rebound from an injury-plagued 2017 campaign in which he had surgery on his thumb, knee and ankle, Matthews joined the Patriots on a one-year, $1 million contract with only $170,000 guaranteed. He seems to have made a full recovery from his slew of minor injuries and could earn a key role as the No. 3 receiver even if Julian Edelman's appeal of a four-game suspension is successful. Phillip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Kenny Britt (hamstring) and Braxton Berrios are also in the mix for snaps, with the competition likely to intensify if Edelman's ban is upheld.
