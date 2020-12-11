Thomas (healthy scratch) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Rams, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Even with Ryan Izzo (neck) having been placed on IR, Thomas won't factor into New England's gameplan against the Rams. Instead, the Patriots will roll with rookie tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.
