Patriots' Josh Gordon: Applies for reinstatement
Gordon (suspension) applied for reinstatement Saturday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.
Gordon is currently indefinitely suspended for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse on multiple occasions, but the Patriots have remained optimistic the receiver could be reinstated before the official start of the 2019 season. The NFL will now begin the process of reviewing his application for reinstatement, although it's unclear when a decision will be made. In 11 games with the Patriots last year, Gordon tallied 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns and would likely jump immediately near the top of the depth chart were he to become eligible for the upcoming campaign.
More News
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Not reinstated for camp•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: No update on suspension•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Signs contract tender•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Gets original-round tender•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Could be reinstated before 2019•
-
Patriots' Josh Gordon: Has support from ownership•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...