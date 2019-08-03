Gordon (suspension) applied for reinstatement Saturday, Kevin Duffy of the Boston Herald reports.

Gordon is currently indefinitely suspended for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse on multiple occasions, but the Patriots have remained optimistic the receiver could be reinstated before the official start of the 2019 season. The NFL will now begin the process of reviewing his application for reinstatement, although it's unclear when a decision will be made. In 11 games with the Patriots last year, Gordon tallied 40 receptions for 720 yards and three touchdowns and would likely jump immediately near the top of the depth chart were he to become eligible for the upcoming campaign.

