Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Expects birth of child
Van Noy's wife is in labor, explaining his scratch from Sunday's game versus the Steelers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
There was no injury or apparent reason for Van Noy's absence, so this explains why he'll sit out. Shilique Calhoun and Jamie Collins will man the outside linebacker position for this game, but Van Noy is expected to return Week 2 versus the Dolphins.
