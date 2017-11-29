Van Noy (calf) practiced in limited fashion Wednesday.

Van Noy isn't expected to have suffered a long-term injury, but his status for Sunday's game against the Bills is still up in the air. With 70 tackles and five sacks this season, Van Noy would be a difficult player to replace, and Marquis Flowers (knee) appears to be next in line if necessary.

