Van Noy (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Steelers.

It's unclear why Van Noy is sitting out, as he wasn't on the injury report all week. There was no signal for why he would be a healthy scratch, either, as he was expected to start at outside linebacker after leading the team with 92 tackles last year. Expect Shilique Calhoun or Jamie Collins to start in his place.

