Patriots' Marcus Cannon: Limited in practice
Cannon (concussion) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Cannon continues to nurse a concussion suffered during New Englands' win over the Chiefs in Week 6. It remains to be seen whether Cannon will clear the league's concussion protocol in time to suit up for Monday's game against the Bills, and LaAdrian Waddle would slot into the starting right guard role if Cannon is unable to go.
