The Patriots signed Martin to their active roster Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
As starting center David Andrews continues to deal with a calf issue, the Patriots have decided to add veteran depth at the position. Martin has suited up twice for the Lions in 2020, but the team decided to part ways with the 27-year-old lineman Dec. 22. For his career, Martin has played in 28 career regular-season games while logging 24 starts.
