Martin (toe) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Martin spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with a toe injury -- which seems to still be an issue -- that he sustained in the preseason while playing for Dallas. It's unsure how much longer the USC product will need to recover, but it seems that he'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot this offseason.

