Seahawks' Marcus Martin: Heading to Seattle
Martin (toe) signed a contract with the Seahawks on Thursday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Martin spent the 2018 season on injured reserve with a toe injury -- which seems to still be an issue -- that he sustained in the preseason while playing for Dallas. It's unsure how much longer the USC product will need to recover, but it seems that he'll have an opportunity to fight for a roster spot this offseason.
More News
-
Cowboys' Marcus Martin: Recovering from toe injury•
-
Cowboys' Marcus Martin: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Cowboys' Marcus Martin: Not expected to play in 2018•
-
Cowboys' Marcus Martin: Possibly needs surgery•
-
Cowboys' Marcus Martin: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Marcus Martin: Expected to sign with Dallas•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy rookie rankings, picks
Jody Smith has been ranked as one of the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings
Fantasy expert Jen Ryan reveals her post-draft 2019 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says his rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...