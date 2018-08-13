Martin (toe) was placed on injured reserve Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Martin was not expected to suit up this season, so moving him onto injured reserve was the logical step for the Cowboys. Damien Mama and Dustin Stanton both have a chance at filling Martin's role as a backup guard, as does Jacob Alsadek, who signed with Dallas after Martin's removal from the active roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories