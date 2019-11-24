Patriots' Mohamed Sanu: Improved chance to play Sunday
Sanu (ankle) felt better Saturday and will see how he feels Sunday before determining his status for the game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Sanu was reportedly on the wrong side of questionable and wasn't expected to suit up versus Dallas, but it now appears he's headed toward a game-time decision. The 30-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain last Sunday versus the Eagles and didn't practice this week until putting in a limited session Friday. Rookie N'Keal Harry could see an expanded workload if Sanu ends up unable to play.
