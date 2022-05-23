Harry was absent for Day 1 of New England's OTAs on Monday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

This isn't surprising as the 2019 first-round pick also skipped New England's voluntary offseason program at the end of April. Harry remains a candidate to be moved by the Patriots this offseason after the team traded for DeVante Parker and drafted Tyquan Thornton this offseason. Harry caught just 12 of 22 targets for 184 yards across 12 appearances during the 2021 campaign and is currently slotted to be the sixth wideout on New England's depth chart to start the 2022 season.