Harry (hamstring) missed Tuesday's practice, NESN's Zack Cox reports.

Per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, Harry is dealing with a "variety of ailments," including a hamstring issue, as well as "a toe or ankle" concern. That adds context to a previous report by Zack Cox of NESN.com, who noted that Harry is expected to be sidelined for a spell, but should return in time for the Patriots' regular-season opener. In the first-rounder's absence, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman and Braxton Berrios will have added opportunities to make claims for slotting in the team's wideout corps.

