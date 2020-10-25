The Patriots have ruled Harry (head) out of Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Harry, who left the contest in the first half, will finish Week 7 with one catch (on two targets) for six yards. With Harry sidelined, Julian Edelman, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers compose New England's receiving corps.
