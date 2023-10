Reiff (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The 34-year-old offensive lineman was designated to return from IR a little over two weeks ago, and it now seems as if he'll need a lot more time to recover from the knee injury that he suffered during the Patriots' preseason finale. Vederian Lowe will continue to serve as New England's right tackle until Reiff is ready to return to the field.