Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to keep playing
The Patriots' decision to trade Brandin Cooks suggests the team is confident in having Gronkowski available for 2018, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.
Gronkowski openly pondered retirement in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, but he's reportedly leaning toward playing for at least one more season. There also have been some trade rumors in recent weeks, though none seemed to have any real substance. Gronkowski will turn 29 in May and is coming off a season in which he caught 69 of 106 targets (65 percent) for 1,084 yards (10.2 YPT) and eight touchdowns in 14 regular-season games. He's one of the most efficient pass catchers in NFL history, and it isn't out of the question that Cooks' departure could lead to a slight uptick in target volume. Gronkowski's injury history could eventually lead him to retire before his play significantly declines, but it probably won't happen this offseason.
More News
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Likely to return for 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected back in 2018•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Hauls in two touchdowns during SB LII loss•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Good to go for Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Clears concussion protocol•
-
Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Limited at Wednesday's practice•
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...