Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Expected to keep playing

The Patriots' decision to trade Brandin Cooks suggests the team is confident in having Gronkowski available for 2018, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports.

Gronkowski openly pondered retirement in the aftermath of the Super Bowl, but he's reportedly leaning toward playing for at least one more season. There also have been some trade rumors in recent weeks, though none seemed to have any real substance. Gronkowski will turn 29 in May and is coming off a season in which he caught 69 of 106 targets (65 percent) for 1,084 yards (10.2 YPT) and eight touchdowns in 14 regular-season games. He's one of the most efficient pass catchers in NFL history, and it isn't out of the question that Cooks' departure could lead to a slight uptick in target volume. Gronkowski's injury history could eventually lead him to retire before his play significantly declines, but it probably won't happen this offseason.