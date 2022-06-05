Though Gronkowski remains a free agent, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times suggests that the Buccaneers are optimistic the tight end will re-sign with the team sometime before training camp.

In any case, while Gronkowski's NFL future is on hold, he won't be part of Tampa Bay's full squad workouts June 7-9. For now, the team's tight end corps remains headed by Cameron Brate and though the Bucs doubled-down in April's draft by taking Cade Otton (106th overall) and Ko Kieft (218th overall), if Gronkowski does return to the mix, he'd reclaim his role as the team's top pass-catcher at the position and remain on the fantasy radar given his well established rapport with QB Tom Brady. In 12 games last season, the 33-year-old caught 55 of his 89 targets for 802 yards and six TDs.