Gronkowski reiterated Tuesday that he has no plans to resume his playing career, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The star tight end -- who played the last two seasons with Tampa Bay -- announced his retirement as an NFL player last month, and at this time the 33-year-old isn't inclined to reconsider that decision, noting Tuesday, "I'm done with football." When asked if he might change his stance if long-time teammate and QB Tom Brady called and asked him to return to the Buccaneers in the coming months, Gronkowski replied, "I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he's doing. Tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football -- no." With Gronkowski no longer in the team's pass-catching mix, as training camp approaches the Bucs' tight end corps is led by veteran Cameron Brate, with a pair of rookie draft picks (fourth-rounder Cade Otton and sixth-rounder Ko Kieft) as well as returnee Codey McElroy also on hand.