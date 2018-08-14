Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Rested in preseason opener
Gronkowski was one of several key players the Patriots chose to rest in their preseason opener this past Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.comreports.
The Patriots have little to gain by exposing Gronkowski to unnecessary contact during the preseason. If he ends up seeing any exhibition action, look for it to be minimal. The star tight end is thus not worthy of preseason DFS lineup consideration. Come Week 1, however, Gronkowski will remain a fantasy lineup lock as long as he can stay healthy.
