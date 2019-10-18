Play

Izzo (concussion) missed Friday's practice.

The Patriots' Friday injury report confirmed that the tight end is dealing with a concussion, which jeopardizes his status for Monday night's game against the Jets. With Matt LaCosse also not practicing due to a knee issue, recently re-signed Ben Watson and newcomer Eric Tomlinson may end up serving as the team's tight ends in Week 7.

