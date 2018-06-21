Paul Turner: Waived by New Orleans
Turner was waived by the Saints on Thursday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
Turner has spent the offseason with the Saints after being picked up back in January. If he clears waivers he'll be a free agent able to sign with any team as he looks to hang on to a depth receiver and special teams slot in 2018.
