site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: raiders-andre-james-inactive-week-3 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Raiders' Andre James: Inactive Week 3
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
James (concussion) is listed as inactive for Sunday's contest against the Titans.
After suffering a concussion during Week 1, James will not suit up for Sunday's game against Tennessee. The center played 56 of the team's snaps during the season opener.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read