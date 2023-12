James (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Monday's game against the Chiefs.

The 26-year-old offensive lineman missed Las Vegas' Week 15 win over the Chargers, but after a week of limited practice sessions, he's been able to move past his ankle issue. James returns to a Raiders offensive line that could have its hands full in Week 16, as the Chiefs' defense ranks fourth in the NFL in total sacks (46.0).