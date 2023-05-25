Hoyer is the favorite to win the backup job to Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and will be part of the team's quarterback rotation at OTAs, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Hoyer signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in April with the expectation that he would earn the backup job. A role that could be fairly significant if Garoppolo is not recovered from foot surgery by Week 1, although he is expected to be. Hoyer played under head coach Josh McDaniels in New England and should be familiar with the team's offense.