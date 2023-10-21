Hoyer is in line to start Sunday's game against the Bears in place of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (back), sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Head coach Josh McDaniels never officially confirmed a Week 7 starting quarterback after Garoppolo was ruled out for the game following Friday's practice, but Hoyer looks like he'll get his first start of the season after rookie Aidan O'Connell previously drew the assignment when Garoppolo was sidelined for a Week 4 loss to the Chargers due to a concussion. Hoyer was active as the No. 2 quarterback for this past Sunday's game against the Patriots and stepped in capably when Garoppolo exited the contest in the second half. He proved to be a competent game manager as the Raiders finished out the 21-17 win, completing six of 10 pass attempts for 102 yards while committing no turnovers. Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that Garoppolo is expected to return to the lineup for the Raiders' Week 8 game against the Lions, so Hoyer's run atop the depth chart will likely last just one contest.