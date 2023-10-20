While the Raiders have yet to confirm whether Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell will start Sunday's game against the Bears in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (back), per Rachel Gossen of the team's official site, Dianna Russini of The Athletic relays that Hoyer is expected to draw the assignment.

Though O'Connell drew the start when Garoppolo was sidelined Week 4 due to a concussion, it was Hoyer who stepped in for Garoppolo after he exited this past Sunday's win over the Patriots. This time around, it appears as though the Raiders will go with the more experienced option in Hoyer, and assuming that's confirmed, the veteran signal-caller will represent a lineup option for those who roster Garoppolo or are otherwise scrambling for a QB in Week 7.