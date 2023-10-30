Hoyer is inactive for Monday night's game against the Lions.
Hoyer drew the start in the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Bears, but with Jimmy Garoppolo (back) having returned to the lineup, Hoyer has been deemed inactive Monday. As a result, Aidan O'Connell is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB versus Detroit.
More News
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: Poor showing in Chicago•
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: On track to start•
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: Expected to start Sunday•
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: Possible starter with Jimmy G out•
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: Takes over for injured starter•
-
Raiders' Brian Hoyer: Not in line for Week 4 start•