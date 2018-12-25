Waller notched two receptions for eight yards Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.

One of five tight ends on the roster, Waller appears to have emerged as the Raiders' No. 2 pass-catching option at the position behind Jared Cook. A wide receiver during his college days at Georgia Tech, Waller showcased his athleticism with a 44-yard catch and run in Week 15 in Cincinnati, but he wasn't quite as productive Monday with the Raiders opting for a run-heavy game plan.