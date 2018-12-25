Raiders' Darren Waller: Hauls in two passes
Waller notched two receptions for eight yards Monday in the Raiders' 27-14 win over the Broncos.
One of five tight ends on the roster, Waller appears to have emerged as the Raiders' No. 2 pass-catching option at the position behind Jared Cook. A wide receiver during his college days at Georgia Tech, Waller showcased his athleticism with a 44-yard catch and run in Week 15 in Cincinnati, but he wasn't quite as productive Monday with the Raiders opting for a run-heavy game plan.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 17 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...