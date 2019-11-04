Raiders' Darren Waller: Held in check vs. Lions
Waller caught both his targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 31-24 win over the Lions.
Waller turned both balls thrown his way into sizable gains, but the Detroit defense paid extra attention to him and limited his opportunities. He was still involved in the red zone and was in the vicinity on Hunter Renfrow's late touchdown grab, though his teammate beat him to the ball. While Waller remains a big part of the offense, he's quietly been held under 55 receiving yards in for of the last five games while catching four passes or fewer in three of those. He'll look to get back on track Thursday against the Chargers.
