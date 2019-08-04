Waller (shoulder) was able to suit up for Sunday's practice, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Waller evidently suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder during Saturday's practice, but as evidenced by this news, didn't sideline him for very long. The 26-year-old has been getting regular first-team work as the primary receiving tight end in the Oakland offense this offseason, and now that he's back healthy he should continue to do so.