Raiders' Darren Waller: Tops 40 yards in blowout loss
Waller caught three of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.
The entire Raiders team laid an egg in this one, but at least Waller was able to eclipse 40 yards for the ninth time in 11 games. While the yardage has been there, the tight end remains stuck on three touchdowns this season, all of which were scored in a two-game stretch spanning Week 7 and Week 8. Waller should be more involved against the division-leading Chiefs in Week 13.
