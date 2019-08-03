Kirkland was carted off the field Friday due to muscle cramps, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The situation was scary to onlookers, as typically being carted off the field indicates a serious injury. Fortunately, Kirkland was just suffering from cramps. The 25-year-old is on the roster bubble, so a return sooner rather than later will be beneficial for his chances.

More News
Our Latest Stories