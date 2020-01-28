Tomlinson caught his only target for one yard in eight games between the Giants, Patriots and Raiders this season.

The 27-year-old actually entered training camp with the Jets, but he was let go at roster cutdowns and subsequently joined the Giants for a few weeks. Tomlinson was again let go, only to join the Patriots and start two games before being released and eventually signing with the Raiders in December. He has yet to be a significant producer in the passing game, totaling 17 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown over the first four seasons of his career. Tomlinson will become an unrestricted free agent in March and will continue to be viewed as a reserve option at tight end.