Raiders' Eric Tomlinson: One catch in eight games
Tomlinson caught his only target for one yard in eight games between the Giants, Patriots and Raiders this season.
The 27-year-old actually entered training camp with the Jets, but he was let go at roster cutdowns and subsequently joined the Giants for a few weeks. Tomlinson was again let go, only to join the Patriots and start two games before being released and eventually signing with the Raiders in December. He has yet to be a significant producer in the passing game, totaling 17 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown over the first four seasons of his career. Tomlinson will become an unrestricted free agent in March and will continue to be viewed as a reserve option at tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Review
Dave Richard reviews the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the lowdown on the top players...
-
How to change Fantasy Football?
What changes should be made to Fantasy Football over the next decade?
-
Early 2020 RB Projections
Heath Cummings says landing spots for Derrick Henry, Melvin Gordon and Kareem Hunt will shake...
-
What's next for Philip Rivers?
Reports say the Chargers won't bring Philip Rivers back, but that doesn't mean he won't be...
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...