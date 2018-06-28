Raiders' Gareon Conley: Misses minicamp with groin strain
Conley, who did not participate in the final two days of June's minicamp, is nursing a mild groin strain but should be ready to go for training camp, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.
The bright side of this development is that Conley didn't suffer a setback in his return from a shin injury that derailed his rookie season. Leon Hall or Daryl Worley would likely fill in with the first-team defense if Conley isn't able to play when training camp rolls around July 26.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers: Get Cousins, McKinnon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 2.0
Jamey Eisenberg expects this to be a big year for rookie running backs, including Rashaad Penny,...
-
Bucs' values without Winston
How does the Jameis Winston suspension affect the Fantasy value of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer...
-
Instant reaction: Winston suspension
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers following...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Fitzgerald
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Brandin Cooks and Latavius...
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017