Conley, who did not participate in the final two days of June's minicamp, is nursing a mild groin strain but should be ready to go for training camp, Matt Kawahara of SFGate.com reports.

The bright side of this development is that Conley didn't suffer a setback in his return from a shin injury that derailed his rookie season. Leon Hall or Daryl Worley would likely fill in with the first-team defense if Conley isn't able to play when training camp rolls around July 26.