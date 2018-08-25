Whalen exited the locker room following Friday's preseason game sporting a walking boot, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

According to Gehlken, Whalen was later determined to have suffered a toe injury during Friday's contest. Thankfully, X-Rays came back negative and the receiver was able to walk effectively in the protective boot. Whalen has been working ahead of Ryan Switzer in the slot during training camp, but if the former misses extended action, expect Switzer to gain additional snaps with the first team offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories