Raiders' Griff Whalen: Inks deal with Oakland
Whalen signed with the Raiders on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Whalen figures to provide the Raiders with some added depth at the receiver position. He'll likely also challenge for a kick returning spot, but that's more speculation than anything else at the moment. Whalen appeared in just two games for the Ravens in 2017.
