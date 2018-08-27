Whalen (toe) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It took to about mid-August for the Raiders to pen Whalen ahead of Ryan Switzer on the depth chart and the team seemed confident in Whalen's abilities as a slot receiver prior to the toe injury. There's a chance Oakland will look to bring Whalen back mid-season following an injury settlement, but in the short-term it looks like Whalen's promising offseason will be lost.

