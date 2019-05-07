Raiders' Jalin Marshall: Inks deal with Oakland
Marshall signed a one-year contract with the Raiders on Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Marshall was with the Jets's practice squad in 2017 before signing a reserve/future contract in early 2018, and he was then waived prior to the start of the season. He most recently was with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF before the league was disbanded and will now attempt to make an NFL comeback in Oakland.
