Jalin Marshall: Waived by Jets
The Jets waived Marshall on Saturday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.
Marshall had been with the Jets for almost the entire past two seasons, most recently spending the 2017 campaign on the team's practice squad. His inability to make a name for himself on such an unsettled depth chart doesn't bode well for his prospects going forward. The Ohio State product will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.
