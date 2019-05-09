Jalin Marshall: Cut by Raiders
Marshall was let go by the Raiders on Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Marshall signed a one-year deal with Oakland on May 7, and now -- two days later -- has been given the heave-ho. The Ohio State product's most recent football experience was with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct AAF, and now Marshall will have to find another NFL squad's roster spot to compete for.
